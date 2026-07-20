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As-Sajdah
15
32:15
انما يومن باياتنا الذين اذا ذكروا بها خروا سجدا وسبحوا بحمد ربهم وهم لا يستكبرون ۩ ١٥
إِنَّمَا يُؤْمِنُ بِـَٔايَـٰتِنَا ٱلَّذِينَ إِذَا ذُكِّرُوا۟ بِهَا خَرُّوا۟ سُجَّدًۭا وَسَبَّحُوا۟ بِحَمْدِ رَبِّهِمْ وَهُمْ لَا يَسْتَكْبِرُونَ ۩ ١٥
إِنَّمَا
يُؤۡمِنُ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
إِذَا
ذُكِّرُواْ
بِهَا
خَرُّواْۤ
سُجَّدٗاۤ
وَسَبَّحُواْ
بِحَمۡدِ
رَبِّهِمۡ
وَهُمۡ
لَا
يَسۡتَكۡبِرُونَ ۩
١٥
信仰我的迹象的，只有那等人；别人以我的迹象劝戒他们的时候，他们便俯伏叩头并赞颂他们的那超绝万物的主，他们不敢妄自尊大，（此处叩头！）※
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参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
R. Ebied
跟随
3年前
·
参考
节 32:15-17
How would you feel if a loved one told you they have the best surprise that will be a source of absolute joy for you that you could never imagine ?
Now imagine when Allah, and to Him belongs the Greater Example, tells us in the Quran 'No soul can image what delights are kept in store for them as a reward for what they used to do'.
In a Quran class today alhamdullilah, our teacher, may Allah bless her, shared the five qualities that can make on...
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34
4
Maryam Nazar
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 39:71, 32:12-15, 17:41
Through quran,how beautifully Allah is taking us on a tour to the Akhira.Quran is a visual treat for both our eyes and mind. It is like,we are 'time travelling' to the past and future.When we go through the verses related to afterlife,it is truely like we are given the very detailed description of the 2 options that we can choose which is heaven and hell.And the biggest blessing of this 'time travel journey' through quran is the REALISATION that ...
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9
3
Salah Sheikh
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 32:15-16
This is why this deen is so beautiful and so perfect. It has the perfect balance of hope and fear. We don't arrogantly believe that we are guaranteed Jannah like some other religions. Nor do we believe that anyone has to die for us to be saved. What incentive would there be to live a good life then?
We turn to Allah in hope and in fear – never allowing our hope to delude us nor allowing our fear to cause us to despair.
7
4
Maha Ezzeddine
跟随
7年前
·
参考
节 32:15-16
张贴在
Muslim American Society
We might wonder sometimes if we have true faith, what true faith looks and feels like.
So Allah (swt) in His amazing book gives us this description that is so sensitive , responsive and tangible. The description includes the full range of motions, feelings, expressions, character traits and outward actions that the believers are engaged in, in essentially a single moment of time, so we can piece together what Iman should look and feel like, and ...
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4
1
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