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As-Sajdah
11
32:11
۞ قل يتوفاكم ملك الموت الذي وكل بكم ثم الى ربكم ترجعون ١١
۞ قُلْ يَتَوَفَّىٰكُم مَّلَكُ ٱلْمَوْتِ ٱلَّذِى وُكِّلَ بِكُمْ ثُمَّ إِلَىٰ رَبِّكُمْ تُرْجَعُونَ ١١
۞ قُلۡ
يَتَوَفَّىٰكُم
مَّلَكُ
ٱلۡمَوۡتِ
ٱلَّذِي
وُكِّلَ
بِكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
إِلَىٰ
رَبِّكُمۡ
تُرۡجَعُونَ
١١
你说：奉命主管你们的生命的死神，将使你们死亡，然后你们将被召归于你们的主。
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基拉特
圣训
Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Amer Abbas
跟随
7年前
·
参考
节 32:10-14
张贴在
Muslim American Society
It may be really hard to live through life (dunya) as a stranger withstanding mockery and challenged in your faith - but with unwavering faith, and if you take away the time dimension, which Allah - exalted is he - transcends as it's clear in the quranic scenery and in the referenced ayats, then you will find that those who are mocking you are crying in humility asking for another chance before their judgment and are being punished severely afte...
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