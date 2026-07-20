登入
登入
登入
选择语言
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Fatir
37
35:37
وهم يصطرخون فيها ربنا اخرجنا نعمل صالحا غير الذي كنا نعمل اولم نعمركم ما يتذكر فيه من تذكر وجاءكم النذير فذوقوا فما للظالمين من نصير ٣٧
وَهُمْ يَصْطَرِخُونَ فِيهَا رَبَّنَآ أَخْرِجْنَا نَعْمَلْ صَـٰلِحًا غَيْرَ ٱلَّذِى كُنَّا نَعْمَلُ ۚ أَوَلَمْ نُعَمِّرْكُم مَّا يَتَذَكَّرُ فِيهِ مَن تَذَكَّرَ وَجَآءَكُمُ ٱلنَّذِيرُ ۖ فَذُوقُوا۟ فَمَا لِلظَّـٰلِمِينَ مِن نَّصِيرٍ ٣٧
وَهُمۡ
يَصۡطَرِخُونَ
فِيهَا
رَبَّنَآ
أَخۡرِجۡنَا
نَعۡمَلۡ
صَٰلِحًا
غَيۡرَ
ٱلَّذِي
كُنَّا
نَعۡمَلُۚ
أَوَلَمۡ
نُعَمِّرۡكُم
مَّا
يَتَذَكَّرُ
فِيهِ
مَن
تَذَكَّرَ
وَجَآءَكُمُ
ٱلنَّذِيرُۖ
فَذُوقُواْ
فَمَا
لِلظَّٰلِمِينَ
مِن
نَّصِيرٍ
٣٧
他们在里面求救说：我们的主啊！求你放我们出去，我们将改过迁善。难道我没有延长你们的寿数，使能觉悟者有觉悟的时间吗？警告者已降临你们了。你们尝试刑罚吧，不义者绝没有任何援助者。
经注
层
课程
反思
答案
基拉特
圣训
Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
slave of Allah
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 35:37
Suppose a serial killer kills 1000 people, and you kill him once. How do you seek revenge for the 999 other people?
Atheists are often touched by the uncertainty of whether this world is real, a simulation, an experimental science project, or a form of hell itself. Let’s leave that out of the question. Hell has to exist.
Looking at the above scenario, people might then imply that’s why they educate and cure the mental defectiveness of these cr...
查看更多
1
0
Bilal Arshad
跟随
6年前
·
参考
节 10:45, 23:80, 35:37
This post correlates with my reflection on the negative effects of wasting time. It was previously discussed that TV is one contraption which many of us spend countless of hours watching. Also, social media falls into this category of self-indulgence. This type of entertainment imprisons you from reaching your full potential. Do you disagree? It has become a habitual routine, whereby people have become dependent on their phones and other forms of...
查看更多
6
2
Emma Turahman
跟随
6年前
·
参考
节 35:37, 75:14-15
Not one chance but an indefinite amount of chances. Allah's mercy encompasses all. The most wretched is the one who turns away. Everything I need to be successful is right there. Right within grasp. If I choose to be a loser it'd be my loss.
Al Mujeeb Allah is the Ever Responsive
Al Samee Allah is All Hearing
Al Basit Allah is the One who continually provides and blesses.
Al Hadee The One who Guides
At Tawab the One who Accepts Repentance
Ar...
查看更多
7
2
A Siddiqui
跟随
6年前
·
参考
节 35:37
I wanted to fast today, but I woke up well past dawn, wondering how I slept through my alarm. It threw off my whole day and I was very unproductive because I was not in the correct frame of mind.
This evening, the alarm I had set last night went off. It was then that I realized I had mistakenly set the alarm for PM instead of AM. My lack of mindfulness when setting the alarm caused me to be regretful the following day.
I remembered this ayat -
...
查看更多
4
1
Ibrahim Zeini
跟随
6年前
·
参考
节 18:65-70, 18:82, 18:78, 6:26-32, 35:37-39
A lot of people ask how can we have free will and freedom of choice if Allah has all knowledge and he knows what we are going to do?
Wa lilahi al mathalol a'laa
And to Allah is the greatest of examples.
Looking at Chapter 18: Al-Kahf, Verses: 65 — 70, 78, 82:
Why did Musa not act differently if Khidr told him the end result? How did Khidr know what the outcome of his interaction with Musa was going to be? Of course, the simple answer to this is ...
查看更多
24
2
tareq abed
跟随
8年前
·
参考
节 35:28-38, 98:8
Some random reflections on these set of ayat from tafsir Al sa3di that stood out to me:
1. You cannot attain fear of Allah except by knowledge and that is understood by the restrictive nature of the verse in surah Fatir, and then surah Bayinnah clarifies the pleasure of Allah and his paradise is those who fear Him so no muslim can afford to not know Allah, His deen his final message properly even if he takes the route of dawah, giving charity, ...
查看更多
4
1
探索反思社区
上一节文
下一节文