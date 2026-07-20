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Fatir
35
35:35
الذي احلنا دار المقامة من فضله لا يمسنا فيها نصب ولا يمسنا فيها لغوب ٣٥
ٱلَّذِىٓ أَحَلَّنَا دَارَ ٱلْمُقَامَةِ مِن فَضْلِهِۦ لَا يَمَسُّنَا فِيهَا نَصَبٌۭ وَلَا يَمَسُّنَا فِيهَا لُغُوبٌۭ ٣٥
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أَحَلَّنَا
دَارَ
ٱلۡمُقَامَةِ
مِن
فَضۡلِهِۦ
لَا
يَمَسُّنَا
فِيهَا
نَصَبٞ
وَلَا
يَمَسُّنَا
فِيهَا
لُغُوبٞ
٣٥
他使我们居住在常住的房屋中，那是出于他的恩惠。我们在里面，毫不辛苦，毫不疲倦。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
tareq abed
跟随
8年前
·
参考
节 35:28-38, 98:8
Some random reflections on these set of ayat from tafsir Al sa3di that stood out to me:
1. You cannot attain fear of Allah except by knowledge and that is understood by the restrictive nature of the verse in surah Fatir, and then surah Bayinnah clarifies the pleasure of Allah and his paradise is those who fear Him so no muslim can afford to not know Allah, His deen his final message properly even if he takes the route of dawah, giving charity, ...
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