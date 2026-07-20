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Fatir
13
35:13
يولج الليل في النهار ويولج النهار في الليل وسخر الشمس والقمر كل يجري لاجل مسمى ذالكم الله ربكم له الملك والذين تدعون من دونه ما يملكون من قطمير ١٣
يُولِجُ ٱلَّيْلَ فِى ٱلنَّهَارِ وَيُولِجُ ٱلنَّهَارَ فِى ٱلَّيْلِ وَسَخَّرَ ٱلشَّمْسَ وَٱلْقَمَرَ كُلٌّۭ يَجْرِى لِأَجَلٍۢ مُّسَمًّۭى ۚ ذَٰلِكُمُ ٱللَّهُ رَبُّكُمْ لَهُ ٱلْمُلْكُ ۚ وَٱلَّذِينَ تَدْعُونَ مِن دُونِهِۦ مَا يَمْلِكُونَ مِن قِطْمِيرٍ ١٣
يُولِجُ
ٱلَّيۡلَ
فِي
ٱلنَّهَارِ
وَيُولِجُ
ٱلنَّهَارَ
فِي
ٱلَّيۡلِ
وَسَخَّرَ
ٱلشَّمۡسَ
وَٱلۡقَمَرَۖ
كُلّٞ
يَجۡرِي
لِأَجَلٖ
مُّسَمّٗىۚ
ذَٰلِكُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
رَبُّكُمۡ
لَهُ
ٱلۡمُلۡكُۚ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
تَدۡعُونَ
مِن
دُونِهِۦ
مَا
يَمۡلِكُونَ
مِن
قِطۡمِيرٍ
١٣
他使黑夜侵入白昼，使白昼侵入黑夜；他制服日月，各自运行至一定期。这是真主--你们的主，国土只是他的，你们舍他而祈祷的，不能管理一丝毫。
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参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
A Siddiqui
跟随
3年前
·
参考
节 22:61, 31:29, 35:13, 57:6
I think about these verses when my kids are having a hard time waking up in the morning. I feel bad about having to turn their lights on because it makes their eyes scrunch up from the the light suddenly shining on their faces.
I heard a lecture where the speaker was saying that God could have designed the world to transition from day to night, and night to day like the sudden flipping of a switch. But He was so Merciful to the creation that he ...
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36
14
Sundas Ejaz
跟随
6年前
·
参考
节 35:13
We all seem to be chasing contrasting things as per our goals, but there is one thing which we all crave for — and that is the feeling of 'contentment'. We often feel satisfied, but it only lasts for a short period of time. Perhaps, this is because we are seeking contentment in people and materialism.
Let's assume your friends/family members are in a more reputable and high ranking position than you. As such, it is likely you would introduce th...
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17
8
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