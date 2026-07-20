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As-Saffat
37
37:37
بل جاء بالحق وصدق المرسلين ٣٧
بَلْ جَآءَ بِٱلْحَقِّ وَصَدَّقَ ٱلْمُرْسَلِينَ ٣٧
بَلۡ
جَآءَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
وَصَدَّقَ
ٱلۡمُرۡسَلِينَ
٣٧
不然！他昭示了真理，并证实了历代的使者。
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tareq abed
跟随
8年前
·
参考
节 37:36-37
SubhanaAllah, the Prophet PBUH virtue is such that all the Prophets prophesized his coming to their people, and had he not come, their prophecies would have been unfulfilled, and thus his coming proves the validity of the previous Prophets (peace be upon them all)
#ProphetsVirtues
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