登入
登入
登入
选择语言
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
As-Saffat
28
37:28
قالوا انكم كنتم تاتوننا عن اليمين ٢٨
قَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّكُمْ كُنتُمْ تَأْتُونَنَا عَنِ ٱلْيَمِينِ ٢٨
قَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّكُمۡ
كُنتُمۡ
تَأۡتُونَنَا
عَنِ
ٱلۡيَمِينِ
٢٨
这些人说：你们确已用权力胁迫我们。
经注
层
课程
反思
答案
基拉特
圣训
Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
tareq abed
跟随
8年前
·
参考
节 33:13, 37:27-32
One lesson to draw from is that those who leave the obedience of Allah will not rest until they take those who are on his obedience them. The hypprocrites here couldnt stop at retreating until they tried to convince the companions to retreat with them. Maybe to justify their own cowardice or maybe because misery loves company. Allah mentions in Saffat their admission , 'we misled you because we ourselves were misled '. So never let someone who ...
查看更多
1
0
探索反思社区
上一节文
下一节文