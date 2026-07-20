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As-Saffat
26
37:26
بل هم اليوم مستسلمون ٢٦
بَلْ هُمُ ٱلْيَوْمَ مُسْتَسْلِمُونَ ٢٦
بَلۡ
هُمُ
ٱلۡيَوۡمَ
مُسۡتَسۡلِمُونَ
٢٦
不然！他们在今日是归顺的。
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Aa
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Ilham Amin
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 37:26, 43:69
˹those˺ who believed in Our signs and ˹fully˺ submitted ˹to Us˺.
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, The Clear Quran
I was trying to teach my niece how to swim, and I started explaining to her how to float. I told her to let go of her fear, to surrender to the water, to trust that the water will keep her afloat, to let go and let float. And as I kept saying these words to her, I was reminded of this ayah and the fact that Allah asks us to FULLY surrender to ...
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