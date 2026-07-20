登入
登入
登入
选择语言
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
As-Saffat
25
37:25
ما لكم لا تناصرون ٢٥
مَا لَكُمْ لَا تَنَاصَرُونَ ٢٥
مَا
لَكُمۡ
لَا
تَنَاصَرُونَ
٢٥
你们怎么不互助呢？
经注
层
课程
反思
答案
基拉特
圣训
Aa
参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Sarah Shoaib
跟随
6周前
·
参考
节 37:25
Helpless and lifeless lying on the bed for one week in the hospital this time was a nightmare.
I was looking around in the emergency room here and there, finding an angel of death.
I couldn't explain these feelings in words, but that time was an eye-opener for me, like Allah, my dearest Rabb, wanted to send me a message.
This world is so temporary, just a blink of an eye.
I was hoping and praying may Allah show me the faces of angels with good ne...
查看更多
22
11
探索反思社区
上一节文
下一节文