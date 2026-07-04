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Yusuf
77
12:77
۞ قالوا ان يسرق فقد سرق اخ له من قبل فاسرها يوسف في نفسه ولم يبدها لهم قال انتم شر مكانا والله اعلم بما تصفون ٧٧
۞ قَالُوٓا۟ إِن يَسْرِقْ فَقَدْ سَرَقَ أَخٌۭ لَّهُۥ مِن قَبْلُ ۚ فَأَسَرَّهَا يُوسُفُ فِى نَفْسِهِۦ وَلَمْ يُبْدِهَا لَهُمْ ۚ قَالَ أَنتُمْ شَرٌّۭ مَّكَانًۭا ۖ وَٱللَّهُ أَعْلَمُ بِمَا تَصِفُونَ ٧٧
۞ قَالُوٓاْ
إِن
يَسۡرِقۡ
فَقَدۡ
سَرَقَ
أَخٞ
لَّهُۥ
مِن
قَبۡلُۚ
فَأَسَرَّهَا
يُوسُفُ
فِي
نَفۡسِهِۦ
وَلَمۡ
يُبۡدِهَا
لَهُمۡۚ
قَالَ
أَنتُمۡ
شَرّٞ
مَّكَانٗاۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
أَعۡلَمُ
بِمَا
تَصِفُونَ
٧٧
他们说：如果他偷窃，那末，他有一个哥哥从前就偷窃过。优素福把这句话隐藏在心中，没有对他们表示出来，他暗暗他说：你们的处境是更恶劣的。真主是知道你们所叙述的事情的。
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这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
A Siddiqui
跟随
37周前
·
参考
节 12:77
I often reflect on this ayah when I am sure someone is lying to me in a personal situation. The other party, whether child or adult, is already aware that they are not being truthful, but what they don't know is whether I bought their lie or not.
I've often found that taking time to pause before reacting has several benefits:
It forces me to practice patience and show restraint, it gives me space to check my emotions and think through my respon...
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25
10
Iraj Marjan
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 12:77, 12:39-40, 12:8
The story of Prophet Yusuf and his brothers highlights many contrasts one of those crucial differences is emotional regulation. Yusuf Aleyhisalam possessed this skill, while his brothers lacked it. This disparity enabled Yusuf (AS) to succeed in every trial, whereas his brothers remained consumed by hatred for decades (see verse 8&77), their personal growth stifled.
But how did Yusuf Aleyhisalam develop this skill? Both he and his brothers rece...
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17
12
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