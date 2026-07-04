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Yusuf
68
12:68
ولما دخلوا من حيث امرهم ابوهم ما كان يغني عنهم من الله من شيء الا حاجة في نفس يعقوب قضاها وانه لذو علم لما علمناه ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يعلمون ٦٨
وَلَمَّا دَخَلُوا۟ مِنْ حَيْثُ أَمَرَهُمْ أَبُوهُم مَّا كَانَ يُغْنِى عَنْهُم مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ مِن شَىْءٍ إِلَّا حَاجَةًۭ فِى نَفْسِ يَعْقُوبَ قَضَىٰهَا ۚ وَإِنَّهُۥ لَذُو عِلْمٍۢ لِّمَا عَلَّمْنَـٰهُ وَلَـٰكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ ٱلنَّاسِ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ٦٨
وَلَمَّا
دَخَلُواْ
مِنۡ
حَيۡثُ
أَمَرَهُمۡ
أَبُوهُم
مَّا
كَانَ
يُغۡنِي
عَنۡهُم
مِّنَ
ٱللَّهِ
مِن
شَيۡءٍ
إِلَّا
حَاجَةٗ
فِي
نَفۡسِ
يَعۡقُوبَ
قَضَىٰهَاۚ
وَإِنَّهُۥ
لَذُو
عِلۡمٖ
لِّمَا
عَلَّمۡنَٰهُ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٦٨
当他们遵照他们父亲的命令而进城的时候，他对于真主的判决没有丝毫裨益，但那是叶尔孤白心中的一种希望。他已把它表白出来。他曾受我的教诲，所以他确是有知识的，但世人大半不知道。
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参悟
这些参悟不代表 Quran.com 的观点，不应断章取义
Saaniya Nerekar
跟随
2年前
·
参考
节 12:68
Allah's decree always prevails.
we do our best and what is in our capacity but if still things happen, we have to realize that, that is what Allah SWT has decreed for us.
And if Allah has decreed something for us then it is best for us.
4
2
Razia Zahra
跟随
5年前
·
参考
节 12:67-68
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate,
DEALING WITH THE PANDEMIC AND DIFFICULTIES.
Again, I sat with my Qur'an reading when the kids are fast asleep. I have by the mercy and grace of Allah reached Surah Al Yusuf.
I have been like the majority of us, taking my precautions against contracting coronvirus especially with people in my family who are a little more vulnerable. My son has tested positive for corona virus. I ...
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