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3. 古兰经 Ali 'Imran

仪姆兰的家属

阅读并聆听古兰经 Ali 'Imran 包含翻译、经注、音频朗诵、逐字释义和音译。 翻译者 Saheeh International.

奉至仁至慈的真主之名
3:1
الم ١
الٓمٓ ١
١
Alif, Lām, Meem.1
经注
课程
反思