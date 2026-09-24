How Fir`awn mocked the Lord of Musa Allah tells us of the arrogant and hostile defiance of Fir`awn and his rejection of Musa, when he commanded his minister Haman to build him a tower, i.e., a tall, high, strong fortress. He built it of bricks made from baked clay, as Allah says: فَأَوْقِدْ لِى يَهَمَنُ عَلَى الطِّينِ فَاجْعَل لِّى صَرْحاً (So kindle for me (a fire), O Haman, to bake (bricks out of) clay, and set up for me a lofty tower) (28:38). لَّعَلِّى أَبْلُغُ الاٌّسْبَبَأَسْبَبَ السَّمَوَتِ (that I may arrive at the ways -- the ways of the heavens,) Sa`id bin Jubayr and Abu Salih said, "The gates of the heavens." Or it was said, the ways of the heavens. فَأَطَّلِعَ إِلَى إِلَهِ مُوسَى وَإِنِّى لاّظُنُّهُ كَذِباً (and I may look upon the God of Musa, but verily, I think him to be a liar.) Because of his disbelief and defiance, he did not believe that Allah had sent Musa to him. Allah says: وَكَذَلِكَ زُيِّنَ لِفِرْعَوْنَ سُوءُ عَمَلِهِ وَصُدَّ عَنِ السَّبِيلِ (Thus it was made fair seeming, in Fir`awn's eyes, the evil of his deeds, and he was hindered from the path;) means, this act of his building the tower, by means of which he wanted to deceive his people and make them think that he could prove that Musa was lying. Allah says: وَمَا كَيْدُ فِرْعَوْنَ إِلاَّ فِى تَبَابٍ (and the plot of Fir`awn led to nothing but loss and destruction.) Ibn `Abbas and Mujahid said, "Meaning nothing but ruin."