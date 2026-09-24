اللَّهُ يَبْدَأُ الْخَلْقَ ثُمَّ يُعِيدُهُ (Allah originates the creation, then He will repeat it,) Just as He was able to create it in the first place, so He is also able to repeat it. ثُمَّ إِلَيْهِ تُرْجَعُونَ (then to Him you will be returned.) on the Day of Resurrection, when each will be requited according to his deeds. Then Allah says: وَيَوْمَ تَقُومُ السَّاعَةُ يُبْلِسُ الْمُجْرِمُونَ (And on the Day when the Hour will be established, the criminals will be plunged into destruction with despair.) Ibn `Abbas said, "The sinners will be filled with despair." Mujahid said, "The sinners will be exposed;" according to another report he said, "The sinners will grieve." وَلَمْ يَكُن لَّهُمْ مِّن شُرَكَآئِهِمْ شُفَعَاءُ (No intercessors will they have from those whom they made equal with Allah,) means, the gods whom they used to worship instead of Allah will not intercede for them; they will reject them and betray them despite their desperate need of them. Then Allah says: وَيَوْمَ تَقُومُ السَّاعَةُ يَوْمَئِذٍ يَتَفَرَّقُونَ (And on the Day when the Hour will be established -- that Day shall (all men) be separated.) Qatadah said: "By Allah, this refers to the separation after which there will be no reunion." In other words, if one person is taken up to the highest heights and another is sent down to the lowest depths of Hell, that is the last they will ever see of one another. Allah says: فَأَمَّا الَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ وَعَمِلُواْ الصَّلِحَتِ فَهُمْ فِى رَوْضَةٍ يُحْبَرُونَ (Then as for those who believed and did righteous good deeds, such shall be honored and made to enjoy a luxurious life in a Garden of Delight.) Mujahid and Qatadah said, "This means, they will enjoy a life of luxury."