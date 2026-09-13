Yahudha brings Yusuf's Shirt and Good News Ibn `Abbas and Ad-Dahhak said; الْبَشِيرُ (good news) means information. Mujahid and As-Suddi said that the bearer of good news was Yahudha, son of Ya`qub. As-Suddi added, "He brought it (Yusuf's shirt) because it was he who brought Yusuf's shirt stained with the false blood. So he liked to erase that error with this good act, by bringing Yusuf's shirt and placing it on his father's face. His father's sight was restored to him." Ya`qub said to his children, أَلَمْ أَقُلْ لَّكُمْ إِنِّى أَعْلَمُ مِنَ اللَّهِ مَا لاَ تَعْلَمُونَ (Did I not say to you, `I know from Allah that which you know not'), that I know that Allah will return Yusuf to me and that, إِنِّى لأَجِدُ رِيحَ يُوسُفَ لَوْلاَ أَن تُفَنِّدُونِ (I do indeed feel the smell of Yusuf, if only you think me not senile.) Yusuf's Brothers feel Sorry and Regretful This is when Yusuf's brothers said to their father, with humble- ness, قَالُواْ يأَبَانَا اسْتَغْفِرْ لَنَا ذُنُوبَنَآ إِنَّا كُنَّا خَـطِئِينَ - قَالَ سَوْفَ أَسْتَغْفِرُ لَكُمْ رَبِّى إِنَّهُ هُوَ الْغَفُورُ الرَّحِيمُ ("O our father! Ask forgiveness (from Allah) for our sins, indeed we have been sinners." He said: "I will ask my Lord for forgiveness for you, verily, He! Only He is the Oft-Forgiving, the Most Merciful.") and He forgives those who repent to Him. `Abdullah bin Mas`ud, Ibrahim At-Taymi, `Amr bin Qays, Ibn Jurayj and several others said that Prophet Ya`qub delayed fulfilling their request until the latter part of the night.