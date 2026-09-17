The Migration of Ibrahim to Ash-Sham (Greater Syria), accompanied by Lut Allah tells us that He saved Ibrahim from the fire lit by his people, and brought him out from among them, migrating to the land of Ash-Sham, to the sacred regions thereof. وَوَهَبْنَا لَهُ إِسْحَقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ نَافِلَةً (And We bestowed upon him Ishaq, and Ya`qub Nafilatan.) `Ata' and Mujahid said, "Nafilatan means as a gift." Ibn `Abbas, Qatadah and Al-Hakam bin `Uyaynah said, "The gift of a son who has a son," meaning that Ya`qub was the son of Ishaq, as Allah says: فَبَشَّرْنَهَا بِإِسْحَقَ وَمِن وَرَآءِ إِسْحَقَ يَعْقُوبَ (But We gave her glad tidings of Ishaq, and after Ishaq, of Ya`qub) 11:71. `Abdur-Rahman bin Zayd bin Aslam said, "He asked for one son, and said, رَبِّ هَبْ لِى مِنَ الصَّلِحِينِ ("My Lord! Grant me from the righteous.") So Allah gave him Ishaq, and gave him Ya`qub in addition. وَكُلاًّ جَعَلْنَا صَلِحِينَ (Each one We made righteous. ) means, both of them were good and righteous people. وَجَعَلْنَاهُمْ أَئِمَّةً (And We made them leaders,) means, examples to be followed. يَهْدُونَ بِأَمْرِنَا (guiding by Our command,) inviting to Him by His leave. Allah says: وَأَوْحَيْنَآ إِلَيْهِمْ فِعْلَ الْخَيْرَتِ وَإِقَامَ الصَّلوة وَإِيتَآءَ الزَّكَوةِ (and We revealed to them the doing of good deeds, performing Salah, and the giving of Zakah,) Here the general is followed by the specific. وَكَانُواْ لَنَا عَبِدِينَ (and of Us (Alone) they were the worshippers.) means, they did what they enjoined others to do. The Prophet Lut Then Allah mentions Lut, whose full name was Lut bin Haran bin Azar. He believed in Ibrahim and followed him, and migrated with him, as Allah says: فََامَنَ لَهُ لُوطٌ وَقَالَ إِنِّى مُهَاجِرٌ إِلَى رَبِّى (So Lut believed in him. He (Ibrahim) said: "I will emigrate for the sake of my Lord") 29:26. Allah gave him wisdom and knowledge; He sent Revelation to him, made him a Prophet and appointed him to Sadum (Sodom) and its vicinity, but they rejected him and resisted him, so Allah utterly destroyed them, as He tells us in several places in His Book. Allah says; وَلُوطاً آتَيْنَهُ حُكْماً وَعِلْماً وَنَجَّيْنَهُ مِنَ الْقَرْيَةِ الَّتِى كَانَت تَّعْمَلُ الْخَبَئِثَ إِنَّهُمْ كَانُواْ قَوْمَ سَوْءٍ فَسِقِينَ - وَأَدْخَلْنَهُ فِى رَحْمَتِنَآ إِنَّهُ مِنَ الصَّلِحِينَ (and We saved him from the town who practised Al-Khaba'ith. Verily, they were a people given to evil, and were rebellious. And We admitted him to Our mercy; truly, he was of the righteous.)