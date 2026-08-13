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Tafsir: Yusuf 12:82
Yusuf
82
12:82
واسال القرية التي كنا فيها والعير التي اقبلنا فيها وانا لصادقون ٨٢
وَسْـَٔلِ ٱلْقَرْيَةَ ٱلَّتِى كُنَّا فِيهَا وَٱلْعِيرَ ٱلَّتِىٓ أَقْبَلْنَا فِيهَا ۖ وَإِنَّا لَصَـٰدِقُونَ ٨٢
وَسۡـَٔلِ
ٱلۡقَرۡيَةَ
ٱلَّتِي
كُنَّا
فِيهَا
وَٱلۡعِيرَ
ٱلَّتِيٓ
أَقۡبَلۡنَا
فِيهَاۖ
وَإِنَّا
لَصَٰدِقُونَ
٨٢
Ask ˹the people of˺ the land where we were and the caravan we travelled with. We are certainly telling the truth.’”
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Tafsir Muyassar
ولما رجعوا وأخبروا أباهم بما حدث،
وطلبوا منه أن يتوثق مما أخبروه قائلين:
واسأل -يا أبانا- أهل
«مصر»
، ومَن كان معنا في القافلة التي كنا فيها، وإنا صادقون فيما أخبرناك به.