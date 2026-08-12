When the ladies of high status of Egypt failed to attract Joseph’s attention towards themselves, they deemed it only right and proper that he should be sent to prison. At that time Joseph was a slave, and it was not necessary (according to the custom of the time) to follow court procedure before sending a slave to prison. The masters themselves had the power to have their slaves incarcerated in accordance with their own decisions. But the prison proved to be a stepping-stone for him. So far he had been introduced to only a few high ranking households. Now it became possible that the news of his personality would reach the king of Egypt himself. It so happened that two youths were also sent to the same prison where he was kept confined. Both of them were connected with the royal palace. Both of them had a dream in the prison and they asked Joseph to interpret these dreams. Joseph did so and his interpretation proved to be true. Thereafter one of them was released from the prison and returned to the royal palace. At the opportune moment, he told the king that there was a righteous person in the prison who gave the correct interpretation of dreams. Joseph’s imprisonment thus became a preliminary stepping-stone for access to the royal palace.