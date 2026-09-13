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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Yusuf Ayah 109
Yusuf
109
12:109
وما ارسلنا من قبلك الا رجالا نوحي اليهم من اهل القرى افلم يسيروا في الارض فينظروا كيف كان عاقبة الذين من قبلهم ولدار الاخرة خير للذين اتقوا افلا تعقلون ١٠٩
وَمَآ أَرْسَلْنَا مِن قَبْلِكَ إِلَّا رِجَالًۭا نُّوحِىٓ إِلَيْهِم مِّنْ أَهْلِ ٱلْقُرَىٰٓ ۗ أَفَلَمْ يَسِيرُوا۟ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ فَيَنظُرُوا۟ كَيْفَ كَانَ عَـٰقِبَةُ ٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ ۗ وَلَدَارُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ خَيْرٌۭ لِّلَّذِينَ ٱتَّقَوْا۟ ۗ أَفَلَا تَعْقِلُونَ ١٠٩
وَمَآ
ﲄ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
ﲅ
مِن
ﲆ
قَبۡلِكَ
ﲇ
إِلَّا
ﲈ
رِجَالٗا
ﲉ
نُّوحِيٓ
ﲊ
إِلَيۡهِم
ﲋ
مِّنۡ
ﲌ
أَهۡلِ
ﲍ
ٱلۡقُرَىٰٓۗ
ﲎﲏ
أَفَلَمۡ
ﲐ
يَسِيرُواْ
ﲑ
فِي
ﲒ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ﲓ
فَيَنظُرُواْ
ﲔ
كَيۡفَ
ﲕ
كَانَ
ﲖ
عَٰقِبَةُ
ﲗ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ﲘ
مِن
ﲙ
قَبۡلِهِمۡۗ
ﲚﲛ
وَلَدَارُ
ﲜ
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
ﲝ
خَيۡرٞ
ﲞ
لِّلَّذِينَ
ﲟ
ٱتَّقَوۡاْۚ
ﲠﲡ
أَفَلَا
ﲢ
تَعۡقِلُونَ
ﲣ
١٠٩
ﲤ
We only sent before you ˹O Prophet˺ men inspired by Us from among the people of each society. Have the deniers not travelled through the land to see what was the end of those ˹destroyed˺ before them? And surely the ˹eternal˺ Home of the Hereafter is far better for those mindful ˹of Allah˺. Will you not then understand?
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