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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Yusuf Ayah 101
Yusuf
101
12:101
۞ رب قد اتيتني من الملك وعلمتني من تاويل الاحاديث فاطر السماوات والارض انت وليي في الدنيا والاخرة توفني مسلما والحقني بالصالحين ١٠١
۞ رَبِّ قَدْ ءَاتَيْتَنِى مِنَ ٱلْمُلْكِ وَعَلَّمْتَنِى مِن تَأْوِيلِ ٱلْأَحَادِيثِ ۚ فَاطِرَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ أَنتَ وَلِىِّۦ فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا وَٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ ۖ تَوَفَّنِى مُسْلِمًۭا وَأَلْحِقْنِى بِٱلصَّـٰلِحِينَ ١٠١
۞ رَبِّ
ﲭ ﲮ
قَدۡ
ﲯ
ءَاتَيۡتَنِي
ﲰ
مِنَ
ﲱ
ٱلۡمُلۡكِ
ﲲ
وَعَلَّمۡتَنِي
ﲳ
مِن
ﲴ
تَأۡوِيلِ
ﲵ
ٱلۡأَحَادِيثِۚ
ﲶﲷ
فَاطِرَ
ﲸ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
ﲹ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ﲺ
أَنتَ
ﲻ
وَلِيِّۦ
ﲼ
فِي
ﲽ
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
ﲾ
وَٱلۡأٓخِرَةِۖ
ﲿﳀ
تَوَفَّنِي
ﳁ
مُسۡلِمٗا
ﳂ
وَأَلۡحِقۡنِي
ﳃ
بِٱلصَّٰلِحِينَ
ﳄ
١٠١
ﳅ
“My Lord! You have surely granted me authority and taught me the interpretation of dreams. ˹O˺ Originator of the heavens and the earth! You are my Guardian in this world and the Hereafter. Allow me to die as one who submits
1
and join me with the righteous.”
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