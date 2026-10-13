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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Yunus Ayah 99
Yunus
99
10:99
ولو شاء ربك لامن من في الارض كلهم جميعا افانت تكره الناس حتى يكونوا مومنين ٩٩
وَلَوْ شَآءَ رَبُّكَ لَـَٔامَنَ مَن فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ كُلُّهُمْ جَمِيعًا ۚ أَفَأَنتَ تُكْرِهُ ٱلنَّاسَ حَتَّىٰ يَكُونُوا۟ مُؤْمِنِينَ ٩٩
وَلَوۡ
ﱗ
شَآءَ
ﱘ
رَبُّكَ
ﱙ
لَأٓمَنَ
ﱚ
مَن
ﱛ
فِي
ﱜ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ﱝ
كُلُّهُمۡ
ﱞ
جَمِيعًاۚ
ﱟﱠ
أَفَأَنتَ
ﱡ
تُكۡرِهُ
ﱢ
ٱلنَّاسَ
ﱣ
حَتَّىٰ
ﱤ
يَكُونُواْ
ﱥ
مُؤۡمِنِينَ
ﱦ
٩٩
ﱧ
Had your Lord so willed ˹O Prophet˺, all ˹people˺ on earth would have certainly believed, every single one of them! Would you then force people to become believers?
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.