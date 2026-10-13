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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Yunus Ayah 94
Yunus
94
10:94
فان كنت في شك مما انزلنا اليك فاسال الذين يقرءون الكتاب من قبلك لقد جاءك الحق من ربك فلا تكونن من الممترين ٩٤
فَإِن كُنتَ فِى شَكٍّۢ مِّمَّآ أَنزَلْنَآ إِلَيْكَ فَسْـَٔلِ ٱلَّذِينَ يَقْرَءُونَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ مِن قَبْلِكَ ۚ لَقَدْ جَآءَكَ ٱلْحَقُّ مِن رَّبِّكَ فَلَا تَكُونَنَّ مِنَ ٱلْمُمْتَرِينَ ٩٤
فَإِن
ﲝ
كُنتَ
ﲞ
فِي
ﲟ
شَكّٖ
ﲠ
مِّمَّآ
ﲡ
أَنزَلۡنَآ
ﲢ
إِلَيۡكَ
ﲣ
فَسۡـَٔلِ
ﲤ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ﲥ
يَقۡرَءُونَ
ﲦ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
ﲧ
مِن
ﲨ
قَبۡلِكَۚ
ﲩﲪ
لَقَدۡ
ﲫ
جَآءَكَ
ﲬ
ٱلۡحَقُّ
ﲭ
مِن
ﲮ
رَّبِّكَ
ﲯ
فَلَا
ﲰ
تَكُونَنَّ
ﲱ
مِنَ
ﲲ
ٱلۡمُمۡتَرِينَ
ﲳ
٩٤
ﲴ
If you ˹O Prophet˺ are in doubt about ˹these stories˺ that We have revealed to you, then ask those who read the Scripture before you. The truth has certainly come to you from your Lord, so do not be one of those who doubt,
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.