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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Yunus Ayah 74
Yunus
74
10:74
ثم بعثنا من بعده رسلا الى قومهم فجاءوهم بالبينات فما كانوا ليومنوا بما كذبوا به من قبل كذالك نطبع على قلوب المعتدين ٧٤
ثُمَّ بَعَثْنَا مِنۢ بَعْدِهِۦ رُسُلًا إِلَىٰ قَوْمِهِمْ فَجَآءُوهُم بِٱلْبَيِّنَـٰتِ فَمَا كَانُوا۟ لِيُؤْمِنُوا۟ بِمَا كَذَّبُوا۟ بِهِۦ مِن قَبْلُ ۚ كَذَٰلِكَ نَطْبَعُ عَلَىٰ قُلُوبِ ٱلْمُعْتَدِينَ ٧٤
ثُمَّ
ﲊ
بَعَثۡنَا
ﲋ
مِنۢ
ﲌ
بَعۡدِهِۦ
ﲍ
رُسُلًا
ﲎ
إِلَىٰ
ﲏ
قَوۡمِهِمۡ
ﲐ
فَجَآءُوهُم
ﲑ
بِٱلۡبَيِّنَٰتِ
ﲒ
فَمَا
ﲓ
كَانُواْ
ﲔ
لِيُؤۡمِنُواْ
ﲕ
بِمَا
ﲖ
كَذَّبُواْ
ﲗ
بِهِۦ
ﲘ
مِن
ﲙ
قَبۡلُۚ
ﲚﲛ
كَذَٰلِكَ
ﲜ
نَطۡبَعُ
ﲝ
عَلَىٰ
ﲞ
قُلُوبِ
ﲟ
ٱلۡمُعۡتَدِينَ
ﲠ
٧٤
ﲡ
Then after him We sent ˹other˺ messengers to their ˹own˺ people and they came to them with clear proofs. But they would not believe in what they had rejected before. This is how We seal the hearts of the transgressors.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.