Sign in
New Look, Expanded Family -
Explore Quran.org
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Yunus Ayah 66
Yunus
66
10:66
الا ان لله من في السماوات ومن في الارض وما يتبع الذين يدعون من دون الله شركاء ان يتبعون الا الظن وان هم الا يخرصون ٦٦
أَلَآ إِنَّ لِلَّهِ مَن فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَمَن فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ ۗ وَمَا يَتَّبِعُ ٱلَّذِينَ يَدْعُونَ مِن دُونِ ٱللَّهِ شُرَكَآءَ ۚ إِن يَتَّبِعُونَ إِلَّا ٱلظَّنَّ وَإِنْ هُمْ إِلَّا يَخْرُصُونَ ٦٦
أَلَآ
ﱰ
إِنَّ
ﱱ
لِلَّهِ
ﱲ
مَن
ﱳ
فِي
ﱴ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
ﱵ
وَمَن
ﱶ
فِي
ﱷ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِۗ
ﱸﱹ
وَمَا
ﱺ
يَتَّبِعُ
ﱻ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ﱼ
يَدۡعُونَ
ﱽ
مِن
ﱾ
دُونِ
ﱿ
ٱللَّهِ
ﲀ
شُرَكَآءَۚ
ﲁﲂ
إِن
ﲃ
يَتَّبِعُونَ
ﲄ
إِلَّا
ﲅ
ٱلظَّنَّ
ﲆ
وَإِنۡ
ﲇ
هُمۡ
ﲈ
إِلَّا
ﲉ
يَخۡرُصُونَ
ﲊ
٦٦
ﲋ
Certainly to Allah ˹alone˺ belong all those in the heavens and all those on the earth. And what do those who associate others with Allah really follow? They follow nothing but assumptions and do nothing but lie.
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.