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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Yunus Ayah 64
Yunus
64
10:64
لهم البشرى في الحياة الدنيا وفي الاخرة لا تبديل لكلمات الله ذالك هو الفوز العظيم ٦٤
لَهُمُ ٱلْبُشْرَىٰ فِى ٱلْحَيَوٰةِ ٱلدُّنْيَا وَفِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ ۚ لَا تَبْدِيلَ لِكَلِمَـٰتِ ٱللَّهِ ۚ ذَٰلِكَ هُوَ ٱلْفَوْزُ ٱلْعَظِيمُ ٦٤
لَهُمُ
ﱑ
ٱلۡبُشۡرَىٰ
ﱒ
فِي
ﱓ
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةِ
ﱔ
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
ﱕ
وَفِي
ﱖ
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِۚ
ﱗﱘ
لَا
ﱙ
تَبۡدِيلَ
ﱚ
لِكَلِمَٰتِ
ﱛ
ٱللَّهِۚ
ﱜﱝ
ذَٰلِكَ
ﱞ
هُوَ
ﱟ
ٱلۡفَوۡزُ
ﱠ
ٱلۡعَظِيمُ
ﱡ
٦٤
ﱢ
For them is good news in this worldly life and the Hereafter. There is no change in the promise of Allah. That is ˹truly˺ the ultimate triumph.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.