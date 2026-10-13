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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Yunus Ayah 60
Yunus
60
10:60
وما ظن الذين يفترون على الله الكذب يوم القيامة ان الله لذو فضل على الناس ولاكن اكثرهم لا يشكرون ٦٠
وَمَا ظَنُّ ٱلَّذِينَ يَفْتَرُونَ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ ٱلْكَذِبَ يَوْمَ ٱلْقِيَـٰمَةِ ۗ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَذُو فَضْلٍ عَلَى ٱلنَّاسِ وَلَـٰكِنَّ أَكْثَرَهُمْ لَا يَشْكُرُونَ ٦٠
وَمَا
ﲡ
ظَنُّ
ﲢ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ﲣ
يَفۡتَرُونَ
ﲤ
عَلَى
ﲥ
ٱللَّهِ
ﲦ
ٱلۡكَذِبَ
ﲧ
يَوۡمَ
ﲨ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِۗ
ﲩﲪ
إِنَّ
ﲫ
ٱللَّهَ
ﲬ
لَذُو
ﲭ
فَضۡلٍ
ﲮ
عَلَى
ﲯ
ٱلنَّاسِ
ﲰ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
ﲱ
أَكۡثَرَهُمۡ
ﲲ
لَا
ﲳ
يَشۡكُرُونَ
ﲴ
٦٠
ﲵ
What do those who fabricate lies against Allah expect on Judgment Day? Surely Allah is ever Bountiful to humanity,
1
but most of them are ungrateful.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.