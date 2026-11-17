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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Yunus Ayah 6
Yunus
6
10:6
ان في اختلاف الليل والنهار وما خلق الله في السماوات والارض لايات لقوم يتقون ٦
إِنَّ فِى ٱخْتِلَـٰفِ ٱلَّيْلِ وَٱلنَّهَارِ وَمَا خَلَقَ ٱللَّهُ فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّقَوْمٍۢ يَتَّقُونَ ٦
إِنَّ
ﳀ
فِي
ﳁ
ٱخۡتِلَٰفِ
ﳂ
ٱلَّيۡلِ
ﳃ
وَٱلنَّهَارِ
ﳄ
وَمَا
ﳅ
خَلَقَ
ﳆ
ٱللَّهُ
ﳇ
فِي
ﳈ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
ﳉ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ﳊ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
ﳋ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
ﳌ
يَتَّقُونَ
ﳍ
٦
ﳎ
Surely in the alternation of the day and the night, and in all that Allah has created in the heavens and the earth, there are truly signs for those mindful ˹of Him˺.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.