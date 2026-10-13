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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Yunus Ayah 55
Yunus
55
10:55
الا ان لله ما في السماوات والارض الا ان وعد الله حق ولاكن اكثرهم لا يعلمون ٥٥
أَلَآ إِنَّ لِلَّهِ مَا فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ ۗ أَلَآ إِنَّ وَعْدَ ٱللَّهِ حَقٌّۭ وَلَـٰكِنَّ أَكْثَرَهُمْ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ٥٥
أَلَآ
ﱙ
إِنَّ
ﱚ
لِلَّهِ
ﱛ
مَا
ﱜ
فِي
ﱝ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
ﱞ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۗ
ﱟﱠ
أَلَآ
ﱡ
إِنَّ
ﱢ
وَعۡدَ
ﱣ
ٱللَّهِ
ﱤ
حَقّٞ
ﱥ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
ﱦ
أَكۡثَرَهُمۡ
ﱧ
لَا
ﱨ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
ﱩ
٥٥
ﱪ
Surely to Allah belongs whatever is in the heavens and the earth. Surely Allah’s promise is ˹always˺ true, but most of them do not know.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.