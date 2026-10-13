Sign in
New Look, Expanded Family -
Explore Quran.org
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Yunus Ayah 53
Yunus
53
10:53
۞ ويستنبيونك احق هو قل اي وربي انه لحق وما انتم بمعجزين ٥٣
۞ وَيَسْتَنۢبِـُٔونَكَ أَحَقٌّ هُوَ ۖ قُلْ إِى وَرَبِّىٓ إِنَّهُۥ لَحَقٌّۭ ۖ وَمَآ أَنتُم بِمُعْجِزِينَ ٥٣
۞ وَيَسۡتَنۢبِـُٔونَكَ
ﳖ ﳗ
أَحَقٌّ
ﳘ
هُوَۖ
ﳙﳚ
قُلۡ
ﳛ
إِي
ﳜ
وَرَبِّيٓ
ﳝ
إِنَّهُۥ
ﳞ
لَحَقّٞۖ
ﳟﳠ
وَمَآ
ﳡ
أَنتُم
ﳢ
بِمُعۡجِزِينَ
ﳣ
٥٣
ﳤ
They ask you ˹O Prophet˺, “Is this true?” Say, “Yes, by my Lord! Most certainly it is true! And you will have no escape.”
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.