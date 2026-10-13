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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Yunus Ayah 39
Yunus
39
10:39
بل كذبوا بما لم يحيطوا بعلمه ولما ياتهم تاويله كذالك كذب الذين من قبلهم فانظر كيف كان عاقبة الظالمين ٣٩
بَلْ كَذَّبُوا۟ بِمَا لَمْ يُحِيطُوا۟ بِعِلْمِهِۦ وَلَمَّا يَأْتِهِمْ تَأْوِيلُهُۥ ۚ كَذَٰلِكَ كَذَّبَ ٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ ۖ فَٱنظُرْ كَيْفَ كَانَ عَـٰقِبَةُ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ٣٩
بَلۡ
ﲳ
كَذَّبُواْ
ﲴ
بِمَا
ﲵ
لَمۡ
ﲶ
يُحِيطُواْ
ﲷ
بِعِلۡمِهِۦ
ﲸ
وَلَمَّا
ﲹ
يَأۡتِهِمۡ
ﲺ
تَأۡوِيلُهُۥۚ
ﲻﲼ
كَذَٰلِكَ
ﲽ
كَذَّبَ
ﲾ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ﲿ
مِن
ﳀ
قَبۡلِهِمۡۖ
ﳁﳂ
فَٱنظُرۡ
ﳃ
كَيۡفَ
ﳄ
كَانَ
ﳅ
عَٰقِبَةُ
ﳆ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
ﳇ
٣٩
ﳈ
In fact, they ˹hastily˺ rejected the Book without comprehending it and before the fulfilment of its warnings. Similarly, those before them were in denial. See then what was the end of the wrongdoers!
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.