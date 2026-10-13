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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Yunus Ayah 37
Yunus
37
10:37
وما كان هاذا القران ان يفترى من دون الله ولاكن تصديق الذي بين يديه وتفصيل الكتاب لا ريب فيه من رب العالمين ٣٧
وَمَا كَانَ هَـٰذَا ٱلْقُرْءَانُ أَن يُفْتَرَىٰ مِن دُونِ ٱللَّهِ وَلَـٰكِن تَصْدِيقَ ٱلَّذِى بَيْنَ يَدَيْهِ وَتَفْصِيلَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ لَا رَيْبَ فِيهِ مِن رَّبِّ ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ٣٧
وَمَا
ﲊ
كَانَ
ﲋ
هَٰذَا
ﲌ
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانُ
ﲍ
أَن
ﲎ
يُفۡتَرَىٰ
ﲏ
مِن
ﲐ
دُونِ
ﲑ
ٱللَّهِ
ﲒ
وَلَٰكِن
ﲓ
تَصۡدِيقَ
ﲔ
ٱلَّذِي
ﲕ
بَيۡنَ
ﲖ
يَدَيۡهِ
ﲗ
وَتَفۡصِيلَ
ﲘ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
ﲙ
لَا
ﲚ
رَيۡبَ
ﲛ
فِيهِ
ﲜ
مِن
ﲝ
رَّبِّ
ﲞ
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
ﲟ
٣٧
ﲠ
It is not ˹possible˺ for this Quran to have been produced by anyone other than Allah. In fact, it is a confirmation of what came before, and an explanation of the Scripture. It is, without a doubt, from the Lord of all worlds.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.