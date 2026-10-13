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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Yunus Ayah 36
Yunus
36
10:36
وما يتبع اكثرهم الا ظنا ان الظن لا يغني من الحق شييا ان الله عليم بما يفعلون ٣٦
وَمَا يَتَّبِعُ أَكْثَرُهُمْ إِلَّا ظَنًّا ۚ إِنَّ ٱلظَّنَّ لَا يُغْنِى مِنَ ٱلْحَقِّ شَيْـًٔا ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَلِيمٌۢ بِمَا يَفْعَلُونَ ٣٦
وَمَا
ﱶ
يَتَّبِعُ
ﱷ
أَكۡثَرُهُمۡ
ﱸ
إِلَّا
ﱹ
ظَنًّاۚ
ﱺﱻ
إِنَّ
ﱼ
ٱلظَّنَّ
ﱽ
لَا
ﱾ
يُغۡنِي
ﱿ
مِنَ
ﲀ
ٱلۡحَقِّ
ﲁ
شَيۡـًٔاۚ
ﲂﲃ
إِنَّ
ﲄ
ٱللَّهَ
ﲅ
عَلِيمُۢ
ﲆ
بِمَا
ﲇ
يَفۡعَلُونَ
ﲈ
٣٦
ﲉ
Most of them follow nothing but ˹inherited˺ assumptions. ˹And˺ surely assumptions can in no way replace the truth. Allah is indeed All-Knowing of what they do.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.