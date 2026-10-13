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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Yunus Ayah 35
Yunus
35
10:35
قل هل من شركايكم من يهدي الى الحق قل الله يهدي للحق افمن يهدي الى الحق احق ان يتبع امن لا يهدي الا ان يهدى فما لكم كيف تحكمون ٣٥
قُلْ هَلْ مِن شُرَكَآئِكُم مَّن يَهْدِىٓ إِلَى ٱلْحَقِّ ۚ قُلِ ٱللَّهُ يَهْدِى لِلْحَقِّ ۗ أَفَمَن يَهْدِىٓ إِلَى ٱلْحَقِّ أَحَقُّ أَن يُتَّبَعَ أَمَّن لَّا يَهِدِّىٓ إِلَّآ أَن يُهْدَىٰ ۖ فَمَا لَكُمْ كَيْفَ تَحْكُمُونَ ٣٥
قُلۡ
ﱕ
هَلۡ
ﱖ
مِن
ﱗ
شُرَكَآئِكُم
ﱘ
مَّن
ﱙ
يَهۡدِيٓ
ﱚ
إِلَى
ﱛ
ٱلۡحَقِّۚ
ﱜﱝ
قُلِ
ﱞ
ٱللَّهُ
ﱟ
يَهۡدِي
ﱠ
لِلۡحَقِّۗ
ﱡﱢ
أَفَمَن
ﱣ
يَهۡدِيٓ
ﱤ
إِلَى
ﱥ
ٱلۡحَقِّ
ﱦ
أَحَقُّ
ﱧ
أَن
ﱨ
يُتَّبَعَ
ﱩ
أَمَّن
ﱪ
لَّا
ﱫ
يَهِدِّيٓ
ﱬ
إِلَّآ
ﱭ
أَن
ﱮ
يُهۡدَىٰۖ
ﱯﱰ
فَمَا
ﱱ
لَكُمۡ
ﱲ
كَيۡفَ
ﱳ
تَحۡكُمُونَ
ﱴ
٣٥
ﱵ
Ask ˹them, O Prophet˺, “Can any of your associate-gods guide to the truth?” Say, “˹Only˺ Allah guides to the truth.” Who then is more worthy to be followed: the One Who guides to the truth or those who cannot find the way unless guided? What is the matter with you? How do you judge?
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