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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Yunus Ayah 33
Yunus
33
10:33
كذالك حقت كلمت ربك على الذين فسقوا انهم لا يومنون ٣٣
كَذَٰلِكَ حَقَّتْ كَلِمَتُ رَبِّكَ عَلَى ٱلَّذِينَ فَسَقُوٓا۟ أَنَّهُمْ لَا يُؤْمِنُونَ ٣٣
كَذَٰلِكَ
ﳕ
حَقَّتۡ
ﳖ
كَلِمَتُ
ﳗ
رَبِّكَ
ﳘ
عَلَى
ﳙ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ﳚ
فَسَقُوٓاْ
ﳛ
أَنَّهُمۡ
ﳜ
لَا
ﳝ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
ﳞ
٣٣
ﳟ
And so your Lord’s decree has been proven true against the rebellious—that they will never believe.
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