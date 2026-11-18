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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Yunus Ayah 30
Yunus
30
10:30
هنالك تبلو كل نفس ما اسلفت وردوا الى الله مولاهم الحق وضل عنهم ما كانوا يفترون ٣٠
هُنَالِكَ تَبْلُوا۟ كُلُّ نَفْسٍۢ مَّآ أَسْلَفَتْ ۚ وَرُدُّوٓا۟ إِلَى ٱللَّهِ مَوْلَىٰهُمُ ٱلْحَقِّ ۖ وَضَلَّ عَنْهُم مَّا كَانُوا۟ يَفْتَرُونَ ٣٠
هُنَالِكَ
ﲖ
تَبۡلُواْ
ﲗ
كُلُّ
ﲘ
نَفۡسٖ
ﲙ
مَّآ
ﲚ
أَسۡلَفَتۡۚ
ﲛﲜ
وَرُدُّوٓاْ
ﲝ
إِلَى
ﲞ
ٱللَّهِ
ﲟ
مَوۡلَىٰهُمُ
ﲠ
ٱلۡحَقِّۖ
ﲡﲢ
وَضَلَّ
ﲣ
عَنۡهُم
ﲤ
مَّا
ﲥ
كَانُواْ
ﲦ
يَفۡتَرُونَ
ﲧ
٣٠
ﲨ
Then and there every soul will face ˹the consequences of˺ what it had done. They all will be returned to Allah—their True Master. And whatever ˹gods˺ they fabricated will fail them.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.