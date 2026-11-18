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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Yunus Ayah 28
Yunus
28
10:28
ويوم نحشرهم جميعا ثم نقول للذين اشركوا مكانكم انتم وشركاوكم فزيلنا بينهم وقال شركاوهم ما كنتم ايانا تعبدون ٢٨
وَيَوْمَ نَحْشُرُهُمْ جَمِيعًۭا ثُمَّ نَقُولُ لِلَّذِينَ أَشْرَكُوا۟ مَكَانَكُمْ أَنتُمْ وَشُرَكَآؤُكُمْ ۚ فَزَيَّلْنَا بَيْنَهُمْ ۖ وَقَالَ شُرَكَآؤُهُم مَّا كُنتُمْ إِيَّانَا تَعْبُدُونَ ٢٨
وَيَوۡمَ
ﱶ
نَحۡشُرُهُمۡ
ﱷ
جَمِيعٗا
ﱸ
ثُمَّ
ﱹ
نَقُولُ
ﱺ
لِلَّذِينَ
ﱻ
أَشۡرَكُواْ
ﱼ
مَكَانَكُمۡ
ﱽ
أَنتُمۡ
ﱾ
وَشُرَكَآؤُكُمۡۚ
ﱿﲀ
فَزَيَّلۡنَا
ﲁ
بَيۡنَهُمۡۖ
ﲂﲃ
وَقَالَ
ﲄ
شُرَكَآؤُهُم
ﲅ
مَّا
ﲆ
كُنتُمۡ
ﲇ
إِيَّانَا
ﲈ
تَعۡبُدُونَ
ﲉ
٢٨
ﲊ
˹Consider˺ the Day We will gather them all together then say to those who associated others ˹with Allah in worship˺, “Stay in your places—you and your associate-gods.” We will separate them from each other, and their associate-gods will say, “It was not us that you worshipped!
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Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.