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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Yunus Ayah 27
Yunus
27
10:27
والذين كسبوا السييات جزاء سيية بمثلها وترهقهم ذلة ما لهم من الله من عاصم كانما اغشيت وجوههم قطعا من الليل مظلما اولايك اصحاب النار هم فيها خالدون ٢٧
وَٱلَّذِينَ كَسَبُوا۟ ٱلسَّيِّـَٔاتِ جَزَآءُ سَيِّئَةٍۭ بِمِثْلِهَا وَتَرْهَقُهُمْ ذِلَّةٌۭ ۖ مَّا لَهُم مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ مِنْ عَاصِمٍۢ ۖ كَأَنَّمَآ أُغْشِيَتْ وُجُوهُهُمْ قِطَعًۭا مِّنَ ٱلَّيْلِ مُظْلِمًا ۚ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ أَصْحَـٰبُ ٱلنَّارِ ۖ هُمْ فِيهَا خَـٰلِدُونَ ٢٧
وَٱلَّذِينَ
ﱖ
كَسَبُواْ
ﱗ
ٱلسَّيِّـَٔاتِ
ﱘ
جَزَآءُ
ﱙ
سَيِّئَةِۭ
ﱚ
بِمِثۡلِهَا
ﱛ
وَتَرۡهَقُهُمۡ
ﱜ
ذِلَّةٞۖ
ﱝﱞ
مَّا
ﱟ
لَهُم
ﱠ
مِّنَ
ﱡ
ٱللَّهِ
ﱢ
مِنۡ
ﱣ
عَاصِمٖۖ
ﱤﱥ
كَأَنَّمَآ
ﱦ
أُغۡشِيَتۡ
ﱧ
وُجُوهُهُمۡ
ﱨ
قِطَعٗا
ﱩ
مِّنَ
ﱪ
ٱلَّيۡلِ
ﱫ
مُظۡلِمًاۚ
ﱬﱭ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
ﱮ
أَصۡحَٰبُ
ﱯ
ٱلنَّارِۖ
ﱰﱱ
هُمۡ
ﱲ
فِيهَا
ﱳ
خَٰلِدُونَ
ﱴ
٢٧
ﱵ
As for those who commit evil, the reward of an evil deed is its equivalent. Humiliation will cover them—with no one to protect them from Allah—as if their faces were covered with patches of the night’s deep darkness. It is they who will be the residents of the Fire. They will be there forever.
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