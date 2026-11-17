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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Yunus Ayah 26
Yunus
26
10:26
۞ للذين احسنوا الحسنى وزيادة ولا يرهق وجوههم قتر ولا ذلة اولايك اصحاب الجنة هم فيها خالدون ٢٦
۞ لِّلَّذِينَ أَحْسَنُوا۟ ٱلْحُسْنَىٰ وَزِيَادَةٌۭ ۖ وَلَا يَرْهَقُ وُجُوهَهُمْ قَتَرٌۭ وَلَا ذِلَّةٌ ۚ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ أَصْحَـٰبُ ٱلْجَنَّةِ ۖ هُمْ فِيهَا خَـٰلِدُونَ ٢٦
۞ لِّلَّذِينَ
ﱁ ﱂ
أَحۡسَنُواْ
ﱃ
ٱلۡحُسۡنَىٰ
ﱄ
وَزِيَادَةٞۖ
ﱅﱆ
وَلَا
ﱇ
يَرۡهَقُ
ﱈ
وُجُوهَهُمۡ
ﱉ
قَتَرٞ
ﱊ
وَلَا
ﱋ
ذِلَّةٌۚ
ﱌﱍ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
ﱎ
أَصۡحَٰبُ
ﱏ
ٱلۡجَنَّةِۖ
ﱐﱑ
هُمۡ
ﱒ
فِيهَا
ﱓ
خَٰلِدُونَ
ﱔ
٢٦
ﱕ
Those who do good will have the finest reward
1
and ˹even˺ more.
2
Neither gloom nor disgrace will cover their faces. It is they who will be the residents of Paradise. They will be there forever.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
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