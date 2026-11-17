Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Yunus Ayah 22
Yunus
22
10:22
هو الذي يسيركم في البر والبحر حتى اذا كنتم في الفلك وجرين بهم بريح طيبة وفرحوا بها جاءتها ريح عاصف وجاءهم الموج من كل مكان وظنوا انهم احيط بهم دعوا الله مخلصين له الدين لين انجيتنا من هاذه لنكونن من الشاكرين ٢٢
هُوَ ٱلَّذِى يُسَيِّرُكُمْ فِى ٱلْبَرِّ وَٱلْبَحْرِ ۖ حَتَّىٰٓ إِذَا كُنتُمْ فِى ٱلْفُلْكِ وَجَرَيْنَ بِهِم بِرِيحٍۢ طَيِّبَةٍۢ وَفَرِحُوا۟ بِهَا جَآءَتْهَا رِيحٌ عَاصِفٌۭ وَجَآءَهُمُ ٱلْمَوْجُ مِن كُلِّ مَكَانٍۢ وَظَنُّوٓا۟ أَنَّهُمْ أُحِيطَ بِهِمْ ۙ دَعَوُا۟ ٱللَّهَ مُخْلِصِينَ لَهُ ٱلدِّينَ لَئِنْ أَنجَيْتَنَا مِنْ هَـٰذِهِۦ لَنَكُونَنَّ مِنَ ٱلشَّـٰكِرِينَ ٢٢
هُوَ
ﱚ
ٱلَّذِي
ﱛ
يُسَيِّرُكُمۡ
ﱜ
فِي
ﱝ
ٱلۡبَرِّ
ﱞ
وَٱلۡبَحۡرِۖ
ﱟﱠ
حَتَّىٰٓ
ﱡ
إِذَا
ﱢ
كُنتُمۡ
ﱣ
فِي
ﱤ
ٱلۡفُلۡكِ
ﱥ
وَجَرَيۡنَ
ﱦ
بِهِم
ﱧ
بِرِيحٖ
ﱨ
طَيِّبَةٖ
ﱩ
وَفَرِحُواْ
ﱪ
بِهَا
ﱫ
جَآءَتۡهَا
ﱬ
رِيحٌ
ﱭ
عَاصِفٞ
ﱮ
وَجَآءَهُمُ
ﱯ
ٱلۡمَوۡجُ
ﱰ
مِن
ﱱ
كُلِّ
ﱲ
مَكَانٖ
ﱳ
وَظَنُّوٓاْ
ﱴ
أَنَّهُمۡ
ﱵ
أُحِيطَ
ﱶ
بِهِمۡ
ﱷ
دَعَوُاْ
ﱸ
ٱللَّهَ
ﱹ
مُخۡلِصِينَ
ﱺ
لَهُ
ﱻ
ٱلدِّينَ
ﱼ
لَئِنۡ
ﱽ
أَنجَيۡتَنَا
ﱾ
مِنۡ
ﱿ
هَٰذِهِۦ
ﲀ
لَنَكُونَنَّ
ﲁ
مِنَ
ﲂ
ٱلشَّٰكِرِينَ
ﲃ
٢٢
ﲄ
He is the One Who enables you to travel through land and sea. And it so happens that you are on ships, sailing with a favourable wind, to the passengers’ delight. Suddenly, the ships are overcome by a gale wind and those on board are overwhelmed by waves from every side, and they assume they are doomed. They cry out to Allah ˹alone˺ in sincere devotion, “If You save us from this, we will certainly be grateful.”
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.