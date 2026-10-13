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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Yunus Ayah 109
Yunus
109
10:109
واتبع ما يوحى اليك واصبر حتى يحكم الله وهو خير الحاكمين ١٠٩
وَٱتَّبِعْ مَا يُوحَىٰٓ إِلَيْكَ وَٱصْبِرْ حَتَّىٰ يَحْكُمَ ٱللَّهُ ۚ وَهُوَ خَيْرُ ٱلْحَـٰكِمِينَ ١٠٩
وَٱتَّبِعۡ
ﱷ
مَا
ﱸ
يُوحَىٰٓ
ﱹ
إِلَيۡكَ
ﱺ
وَٱصۡبِرۡ
ﱻ
حَتَّىٰ
ﱼ
يَحۡكُمَ
ﱽ
ٱللَّهُۚ
ﱾﱿ
وَهُوَ
ﲀ
خَيۡرُ
ﲁ
ٱلۡحَٰكِمِينَ
ﲂ
١٠٩
ﲃ
And follow what is revealed to you, and be patient until Allah passes His judgment. For He is the Best of Judges.
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