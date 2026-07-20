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Ya-Sin
77
36:77
اولم ير الانسان انا خلقناه من نطفة فاذا هو خصيم مبين ٧٧
أَوَلَمْ يَرَ ٱلْإِنسَـٰنُ أَنَّا خَلَقْنَـٰهُ مِن نُّطْفَةٍۢ فَإِذَا هُوَ خَصِيمٌۭ مُّبِينٌۭ ٧٧
أَوَلَمۡ
يَرَ
ٱلۡإِنسَٰنُ
أَنَّا
خَلَقۡنَٰهُ
مِن
نُّطۡفَةٖ
فَإِذَا
هُوَ
خَصِيمٞ
مُّبِينٞ
٧٧
Do people not see that We have created them from a sperm-drop, then—behold!—they openly challenge ˹Us˺?
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Hammad Fahim
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30 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
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12
3
Salah Sheikh
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5 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 6:59, 36:77-82, 2:1-3, 36:11, 6:7-9
'if what you are saying is true and the Prophet ﷺ has indeed said that he travelled from Makkah to Jerusalem and then into the heavens, all in one night, then I believe it. How is that such a big deal to believe in when I already believe his claims that he recieves revelation from the Lord of the Heavens and the Earth.'
Iman bil ghayb (Belief in the Unseen) is an essential part of being a Muslim. You open up the Qur'an and it is the one of the f...
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10
1
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