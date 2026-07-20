Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ya-Sin
76
36:76
فلا يحزنك قولهم انا نعلم ما يسرون وما يعلنون ٧٦
فَلَا يَحْزُنكَ قَوْلُهُمْ ۘ إِنَّا نَعْلَمُ مَا يُسِرُّونَ وَمَا يُعْلِنُونَ ٧٦
فَلَا
يَحۡزُنكَ
قَوۡلُهُمۡۘ
إِنَّا
نَعۡلَمُ
مَا
يُسِرُّونَ
وَمَا
يُعۡلِنُونَ
٧٦
So do not let their words grieve you ˹O Prophet˺. Indeed, We ˹fully˺ know what they conceal and what they reveal.
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
Reflect
Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
sharifa alamri
Follow
2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 36:76
Don’t worry about people intentions towards you. You do you , remember Allah is always with you Seeing, Hearing.
And He knows what people say out loud or keep within themselves.
A lesson in Tawakul توكل
7
0
Hammad Fahim
Follow
30 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
See more
12
3
Explore the Reflection Community
Previous Ayah
Next Ayah