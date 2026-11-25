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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ya-Sin Ayah 73
Ya-Sin
73
36:73
ولهم فيها منافع ومشارب افلا يشكرون ٧٣
وَلَهُمْ فِيهَا مَنَـٰفِعُ وَمَشَارِبُ ۖ أَفَلَا يَشْكُرُونَ ٧٣
وَلَهُمۡ
ﱕ
فِيهَا
ﱖ
مَنَٰفِعُ
ﱗ
وَمَشَارِبُۚ
ﱘﱙ
أَفَلَا
ﱚ
يَشۡكُرُونَ
ﱛ
٧٣
ﱜ
And they derive from them other benefits and drinks. Will they not then give thanks?
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