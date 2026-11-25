The miraculous literary style of the Quran also attracted listeners. The opponents of the Prophet used this to deride the importance of the Quran by referring to it as a poetic work and not a Divine Discourse. This was a baseless assertion. The extremely serious tone of the Quran; the unveiling of hidden facts; its teachings concerning the realisation of God; its rare unity of thought from the beginning till the end and the indescribable glimpses of God that it provides—all these firmly indicate that it is much more than a work of man-made poetry. The Quran’s veracity will be evident only to those whose souls are truly alive, and only such people will admit the Truth.