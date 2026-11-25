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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ya-Sin Ayah 67
Ya-Sin
67
36:67
ولو نشاء لمسخناهم على مكانتهم فما استطاعوا مضيا ولا يرجعون ٦٧
وَلَوْ نَشَآءُ لَمَسَخْنَـٰهُمْ عَلَىٰ مَكَانَتِهِمْ فَمَا ٱسْتَطَـٰعُوا۟ مُضِيًّۭا وَلَا يَرْجِعُونَ ٦٧
وَلَوۡ
ﲦ
نَشَآءُ
ﲧ
لَمَسَخۡنَٰهُمۡ
ﲨ
عَلَىٰ
ﲩ
مَكَانَتِهِمۡ
ﲪ
فَمَا
ﲫ
ٱسۡتَطَٰعُواْ
ﲬ
مُضِيّٗا
ﲭ
وَلَا
ﲮ
يَرۡجِعُونَ
ﲯ
٦٧
ﲰ
And had We willed, We could have transfigured them on the spot,
1
so they could neither progress forward nor turn back.
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