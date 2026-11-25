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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ya-Sin Ayah 60
Ya-Sin
60
36:60
۞ الم اعهد اليكم يا بني ادم ان لا تعبدوا الشيطان انه لكم عدو مبين ٦٠
۞ أَلَمْ أَعْهَدْ إِلَيْكُمْ يَـٰبَنِىٓ ءَادَمَ أَن لَّا تَعْبُدُوا۟ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنَ ۖ إِنَّهُۥ لَكُمْ عَدُوٌّۭ مُّبِينٌۭ ٦٠
۞ أَلَمۡ
ﱣ ﱤ
أَعۡهَدۡ
ﱥ
إِلَيۡكُمۡ
ﱦ
يَٰبَنِيٓ
ﱧ
ءَادَمَ
ﱨ
أَن
ﱩ
لَّا
ﱪ
تَعۡبُدُواْ
ﱫ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنَۖ
ﱬﱭ
إِنَّهُۥ
ﱮ
لَكُمۡ
ﱯ
عَدُوّٞ
ﱰ
مُّبِينٞ
ﱱ
٦٠
ﱲ
Did I not command you, O Children of Adam, not to follow Satan, for he is truly your sworn enemy,
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Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.