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Ya-Sin
56
36:56
هم وازواجهم في ظلال على الارايك متكيون ٥٦
هُمْ وَأَزْوَٰجُهُمْ فِى ظِلَـٰلٍ عَلَى ٱلْأَرَآئِكِ مُتَّكِـُٔونَ ٥٦
هُمۡ
وَأَزۡوَٰجُهُمۡ
فِي
ظِلَٰلٍ
عَلَى
ٱلۡأَرَآئِكِ
مُتَّكِـُٔونَ
٥٦
They and their spouses will be in ˹cool˺ shade, reclining on ˹canopied˺ couches.
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Reflect
Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Hammad Fahim
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30 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
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12
3
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