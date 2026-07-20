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Ya-Sin
54
36:54
فاليوم لا تظلم نفس شييا ولا تجزون الا ما كنتم تعملون ٥٤
فَٱلْيَوْمَ لَا تُظْلَمُ نَفْسٌۭ شَيْـًۭٔا وَلَا تُجْزَوْنَ إِلَّا مَا كُنتُمْ تَعْمَلُونَ ٥٤
فَٱلۡيَوۡمَ
لَا
تُظۡلَمُ
نَفۡسٞ
شَيۡـٔٗا
وَلَا
تُجۡزَوۡنَ
إِلَّا
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٥٤
On that Day no soul will be wronged in the least, nor will you be rewarded except for what you used to do.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
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5 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 36:54
Isn't it amazing how you can read one Surah so many times and keep stumbling on the best gems every single time? The Quran really is a miracle. Was reading this Surah not long ago and this verse just stuck with me. Reflecting on my life and thinking of all the times I've been in a situation I found to be unfair. Thinking of all the times as a kid,teenager,student and worker i must have thought or even said out loud 'It is not fair'! I think of ...
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19
5
Hammad Fahim
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30 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
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12
3
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