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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ya-Sin Ayah 51
Ya-Sin
51
36:51
ونفخ في الصور فاذا هم من الاجداث الى ربهم ينسلون ٥١
وَنُفِخَ فِى ٱلصُّورِ فَإِذَا هُم مِّنَ ٱلْأَجْدَاثِ إِلَىٰ رَبِّهِمْ يَنسِلُونَ ٥١
وَنُفِخَ
ﲬ
فِي
ﲭ
ٱلصُّورِ
ﲮ
فَإِذَا
ﲯ
هُم
ﲰ
مِّنَ
ﲱ
ٱلۡأَجۡدَاثِ
ﲲ
إِلَىٰ
ﲳ
رَبِّهِمۡ
ﲴ
يَنسِلُونَ
ﲵ
٥١
ﲶ
The Trumpet will be blown ˹a second time˺, then—behold!—they will rush from the graves to their Lord.
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