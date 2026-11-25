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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ya-Sin Ayah 50
Ya-Sin
50
36:50
فلا يستطيعون توصية ولا الى اهلهم يرجعون ٥٠
فَلَا يَسْتَطِيعُونَ تَوْصِيَةًۭ وَلَآ إِلَىٰٓ أَهْلِهِمْ يَرْجِعُونَ ٥٠
فَلَا
ﲤ
يَسۡتَطِيعُونَ
ﲥ
تَوۡصِيَةٗ
ﲦ
وَلَآ
ﲧ
إِلَىٰٓ
ﲨ
أَهۡلِهِمۡ
ﲩ
يَرۡجِعُونَ
ﲪ
٥٠
ﲫ
Then they will not be able to make a ˹last˺ will, nor can they return to their own people.
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